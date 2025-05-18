David Martinez Injury: Picks up injury

Martinez registered three shots (zero on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-2 draw against Los Angeles Galaxy. He was injured and subbed out in the 61st minute, per Edgard Gonzalez of Liga Banco de Venezuela.

Martinez appeared to pick up some sort of upper body injury during the draw to the Galaxy in El Trafico. He's recorded four start in the last six appearances, scoring and assisting once with six crosses (one accurate), four chances created and four tackles in that span.