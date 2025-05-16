David Martinez News: Assists off bench

David Martinez assisted once to go with zero corners and two chances created in Wednesday's 4-0 win versus Seattle Sounders FC.

David Martinez entered the fray Saturday for the final 24 minutes of LAFC's 4-0 victory over Seattle. During his abbreviated appearance, the forward created two chances and completed 10 passes, one of which setup the third LAFC goal. The assist marked David Martinez's fourth goal contribution of the season as he has now scored three times and assisted once over 12 appearances (seven starts).