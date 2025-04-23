David Martinez News: Scores as substitute
David Martinez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Portland Timbers.
Martinez subbed on in the 61st minute and scored the 2-2 equalizer three minutes later with his second goal in the campaign. The midfielder also matched his season-high in shots during the game. That was his eighth appearance (four starts) in 2025.
