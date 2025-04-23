Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Martinez headshot

David Martinez News: Scores as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 23, 2025

David Martinez scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal) and one cross (zero accurate) in Saturday's 3-3 draw against Portland Timbers.

Martinez subbed on in the 61st minute and scored the 2-2 equalizer three minutes later with his second goal in the campaign. The midfielder also matched his season-high in shots during the game. That was his eighth appearance (four starts) in 2025.

David Martinez
Los Angeles Football Club
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now