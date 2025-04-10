David Martinez News: Unused substitute Wednesday

Martinez (undisclosed) was an unused substitute in Wednesday's 3-1 loss to Inter Miami in the CONCACAF Champions Cup, confirming the issue that forced him off in Saturday's match was minor and that he is available moving forward.

Martinez was forced off in the 69th minute of Saturday's clash against Houston due to an undisclosed issue. However, the issue appears to be minor since he was on the bench Wednesday against Inter Miami. The forward may not have been fit enough to start but could see minutes again Saturday against San Jose, having started the last three MLS matches for LAFC.