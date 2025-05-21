David Nemeth News: Extends contract with St. Pauli

Nemeth has signed a contract extension with St. Pauli, the club announced. "David was slowed down by a persistent injury and subsequently had to settle for the role of challenger for a long time. The fact that he always prioritized shared success is a testament to team spirit and an outstanding attitude. That's why I'm all the more pleased that he seized the opportunity last season and was a key factor in our success with his consistent performances," said Sporting Director Andreas Bornemann.

Nemeth has extended his contract with FC St. Pauli ahead of schedule. Since joining from Mainz in 2022, the Austrian defender has played 40 competitive matches for the club, including 24 in the Bundesliga, with one goal and one assist. He previously played for Mainz, Sturm Graz, and Austria's youth national teams.