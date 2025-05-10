David Neres Injury: Could be back against Genoa

Neres (calf) "has ramped up his activity in training in the last couple of days and could make the squad Sunday," coach Antonio Conte informed.

Neres will go through a final fitness test on game day but is trending in the right direction, although he's unlikely to get a lot of minutes right away. Giacomo Raspadori will get the nod again in the trident. He has recorded six key passes, 10 crosses (three accurate), four corners and six tackles (four won) in his past three showings in between spells on the mend.