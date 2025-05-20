Fantasy Soccer
David Raum News: Down year offensively

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 20, 2025

Raum scored once and added five assists during his third season in Leipzig.

Raum has never reached the same offensive highs he achieved with Hoffenheim, though he's remained a solid contributor in Leipzig. The wing-back offers plenty going forward and is a solid piece of the starting XI. Raum should continue to take on a big role for the foreseeable future though he was rotated more with some different formations this season.

