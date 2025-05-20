David Raum News: Down year offensively
Raum scored once and added five assists during his third season in Leipzig.
Raum has never reached the same offensive highs he achieved with Hoffenheim, though he's remained a solid contributor in Leipzig. The wing-back offers plenty going forward and is a solid piece of the starting XI. Raum should continue to take on a big role for the foreseeable future though he was rotated more with some different formations this season.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now