David Raya News: Allows early goal

Raya gave up an early goal but made three saves in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to PSG Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal.

The goalkeeper was unlucky to concede, as Ousmane Dembele's shot deflected in off the post. Raya made two saves early to keep the deficit manageable but ultimately the Gunners couldn't get level. Raya has a tough matchup Saturday against Bournemouth, who have scored 53 goals in EPL play this season.