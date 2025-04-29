Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Raya headshot

David Raya News: Allows early goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 29, 2025

Raya gave up an early goal but made three saves in Arsenal's 1-0 loss to PSG Tuesday in the first leg of the Champions League semifinal.

The goalkeeper was unlucky to concede, as Ousmane Dembele's shot deflected in off the post. Raya made two saves early to keep the deficit manageable but ultimately the Gunners couldn't get level. Raya has a tough matchup Saturday against Bournemouth, who have scored 53 goals in EPL play this season.

David Raya
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now