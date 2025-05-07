Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Raya headshot

David Raya News: Gives up two in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 7, 2025

Raya gave up two goals in Arsenal's 2-1 loss to PSG Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal.

Despite saving a penalty, Raya did concede two goals which ultimately put the tie out of Arsenal's reach. The goalkeeper has struggled a bit of late, though he might catch a break against Liverpool Sunday should the Reds decide to rest key players with the league title already secured.

David Raya
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now