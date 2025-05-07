David Raya News: Gives up two in loss
Raya gave up two goals in Arsenal's 2-1 loss to PSG Wednesday in the second leg of the Champions League semifinal.
Despite saving a penalty, Raya did concede two goals which ultimately put the tie out of Arsenal's reach. The goalkeeper has struggled a bit of late, though he might catch a break against Liverpool Sunday should the Reds decide to rest key players with the league title already secured.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now