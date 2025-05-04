Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
David Raya headshot

David Raya News: Lackluster in loss to Cherries

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 4, 2025 at 3:56am

Raya made no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus AFC Bournemouth.

Despite not being under much pressure Saturday, Raya did not produce a confident performance. He made a series of errors, conceded goals through the only two shots he faced on target and did not pull off any saves. From 35 appearances the Spaniard has produced 12 clean sheets but only one has come from the last six EPL games. It is unlikely he will improve upon that in Arsenal's next which is away to Champions Liverpool.

David Raya
Arsenal
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now