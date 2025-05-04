David Raya News: Lackluster in loss to Cherries

Raya made no saves and allowed two goals in Saturday's 2-1 loss versus AFC Bournemouth.

Despite not being under much pressure Saturday, Raya did not produce a confident performance. He made a series of errors, conceded goals through the only two shots he faced on target and did not pull off any saves. From 35 appearances the Spaniard has produced 12 clean sheets but only one has come from the last six EPL games. It is unlikely he will improve upon that in Arsenal's next which is away to Champions Liverpool.