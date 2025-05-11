David Ruiz Injury: Still rehabbing

Ruiz (strain) is still in the rehab process and will look to make a return soon. According to manager Javier Mascherano, "We are waiting for Ruiz to return. He is in the process of rehabilitation after suffering a relapse in his recovery" per HCH Television.

Ruiz suffered a relapse in his recovery process, explaining his long absence from the team. He is still rehabbing everyday and will look to be an option for Miami soon, though there is no set timeline of his return at the moment.