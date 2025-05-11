Fantasy Soccer
David Ruiz headshot

David Ruiz Injury: Still rehabbing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Ruiz (strain) is still in the rehab process and will look to make a return soon. According to manager Javier Mascherano, "We are waiting for Ruiz to return. He is in the process of rehabilitation after suffering a relapse in his recovery" per HCH Television.

Ruiz suffered a relapse in his recovery process, explaining his long absence from the team. He is still rehabbing everyday and will look to be an option for Miami soon, though there is no set timeline of his return at the moment.

David Ruiz
Inter Miami CF
More Stats & News
