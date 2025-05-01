David Soria Injury: Makes squad list

Soria (hamstring) is back available fpr Friday's clash against Rayo Vallecano after featuring in the squad list.

Soria is an option for Friday's clash against Rayo Vallecano as he was spotted in team training on Thursday for the first time of the week and making the squad list. The goalie has never missed any La Liga games since 2021 and will likely start in goal on Friday if deemed fit enough. If not, Jiri Letacek will be ready to replace him in goal.