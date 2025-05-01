Fantasy Soccer
David Soria headshot

David Soria Injury: Makes squad list

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 1, 2025 at 4:33am

Soria (hamstring) is back available fpr Friday's clash against Rayo Vallecano after featuring in the squad list.

Soria is an option for Friday's clash against Rayo Vallecano as he was spotted in team training on Thursday for the first time of the week and making the squad list. The goalie has never missed any La Liga games since 2021 and will likely start in goal on Friday if deemed fit enough. If not, Jiri Letacek will be ready to replace him in goal.

David Soria
Getafe
