David Soria News: Makes five saves in loss

Soria made five saves and conceded one goal during Wednesday's 1-0 loss against Real Madrid.

Soria had his best performance in a while here despite not being able to stop Arda Guler's finish from outside the box for the lone goal of the match in the 21st minute. Getafe put up a lot of pressure in search of an equalizer but this was only possible because their goalkeeper made huge saves to keep them in contention. The numbers are not as spectacular as they were in previous years but Soria remains very, very solid, with nine clean sheets and just 30 goals allowed over 33 starts this season.