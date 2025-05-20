David Soria News: Sees little action in win

Soria recorded no saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory over Mallorca.

Despite the victory Getafe achieved on Sunday over Mallorca, Soria contributed little to the outcome. The 32 year old keeper saw just one shot on target, and there was not much he could do to save it as it came from point blank range. He did manage to make one throw and act as a sweeper keeper once. Soria has kept nine clean sheets in 37 La Liga starts, and will have a hard time adding to that tally to end the season against Celta Vigo this Saturday.