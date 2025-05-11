Fantasy Soccer
David Soria News: Three saves in 3-0 defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 11, 2025

Soria registered three saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-0 defeat against Valencia. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 50th minute.

Soria has conceded three goals for the second time in five games, and in that time, he has not kept a clean sheet. Throughout the season, he has kept nine clean sheets, one fewer than he kept in the previous season. He has made 15 saves in his last three matches, the most he has made in a three-game consecutive run this season.

