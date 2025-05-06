David Torres Injury: Will undergo surgery

Torres is dealing with an inguinal hernia and will undergo surgery in the coming days to be ready for next season, the club announced.

Torres is dealing with pain and discomfort and was reportedly suffering from an inguinal hernia that will require surgery. He will undergo surgery in the coming days to be ready and in full fitness for next season. That said, he hasn't featured in the last four games, so his absence will not impact the starting XI for the remainder of the season.