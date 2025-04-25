Davide Calabria News: Bench option in Coppa Italia tilt

Calabria (ankle) was available for Wednesday's 2-1 cup victory over Empoli.

Calabria completed his rehab from an ankle sprain that cost him three matches but didn't get minutes right away. He'll resume competing with Emil Holm and Lorenzo De Silvestri at right-back. He had started in four straight matches before going down, notching an assist, five key passes, eight crosses (three accurate) and eight tackles (five won).