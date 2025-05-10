Fantasy Soccer
Davide Frattesi headshot

Davide Frattesi Injury: Absent against Torino

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 10, 2025

Frattesi won't be involved Sunday versus Torino due to an abdominal injury, Sky Italy reported.

Frattesi was already nursing the issue before the Barcelona game but soldiered through it. He will be spared in this one to heal fully for the final games. With Henrikh Mkhitaryan (thigh) also on the mend, and Hakan Calhanoglu and Nicolo Barella possibly resting, Kristjan Asllani, Piotr Zielinski and Nicola Zalewski are the next men up in the midfield.

