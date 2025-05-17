Davide Frattesi Injury: Stays out for Lazio game

Frattesi (abdomen) will remain sidelined for Sunday's clash with Lazio, La Gazzetta dello Sport informed.

Frattesi tried to ramp up late in the week but isn't healthy enough to be selected and will skip his second match in a row. Instead, Henrikh Mkhitaryan (thigh) is returning in the midfield, joining Piotr Zielinski, Nicolo Barella, Hakan Calhanoglu and Kristjan Asllani.