Davide Frattesi News: UCL winner off bench

Frattesi scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Tuesday's 2-1 win over Bayern Munich. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 88th minute.

In the 2024-25 UEFA Champions League, Frattesi's contributions had been minimal going into Tuesday, with him getting only one shot on goal. Frattesi got his second shot on goal Tuesday, and the contribution is a big one, as it gives Inter much more leeway going into the team and Bayern's next leg.