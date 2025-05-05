Fantasy Soccer
Davide Zappacosta News: Muted in Monza tilt

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Zappacosta had one shot (zero on goal), two clearances and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 4-0 win against Monza.

Zappacosta picked up a small amount of stats on both ends but wasn't a big part of the offense in this one. He has cooled off after a productive stretch in February. He has tallied at least one shot and two crosses in four of the last five games, amassing six (two on target) and 19 (six accurate) respectively, adding four key passes, one corner and eight tackles (six won).

Davide Zappacosta
Atalanta
