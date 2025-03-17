Davide Zappacosta News: Passable in Inter clash

Zappacosta recorded two shots (zero on goal), two tackles (one won), one clearance and two crosses (zero accurate) in Sunday's 2-0 defeat to Inter Milan.

Zappacosta wasn't as effective as in previous outings but had an okay showing and picked up stats on both ends. He has emerged as a consistent offensive threat as of late, tallying two goals, one assist, 16 shots (six on target), seven key passes and 31 crosses (eight accurate).