Dayne St. Clair News: Concedes two goals

St. Clair recorded four saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-0 loss versus Houston Dynamo.

Minnesota's current schedule has two games in four days, so it makes sense that much of the team recently rotated. This includes MNUFC's defensive unit, for which four of its primary players got benched. As expected, Minnesota struggled with ball possession more than usual, and it helped the Dynamo log multiple goals past St. Clair, who will look to bounce back. Currently, MNUFC's next game is scheduled for Saturday against St. Louis City SC.