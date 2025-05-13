Dayne St. Clair News: Only allows one

St. Clair recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win against Inter Miami CF.

St. Clair was able to hold it down in the net Saturday, allowing just a goal to Miami to hand them the loss. Since April, he's allowed five goals in the last six MLS games, making 19 saves while keeping three clean sheets in that span. He will head to Houston for the next match on Wednesday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests.