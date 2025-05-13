Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dayne St. Clair headshot

Dayne St. Clair News: Only allows one

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 13, 2025

St. Clair recorded two saves and allowed one goal in Saturday's 4-1 win against Inter Miami CF.

St. Clair was able to hold it down in the net Saturday, allowing just a goal to Miami to hand them the loss. Since April, he's allowed five goals in the last six MLS games, making 19 saves while keeping three clean sheets in that span. He will head to Houston for the next match on Wednesday, who have scored nine goals in the last five contests.

Dayne St. Clair
Minnesota United
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now