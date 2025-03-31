Dayne St. Clair News: Records clean sheet

St. Clair recorded four saves and allowed zero goals in Saturday's 2-0 win against Real Salt Lake. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

St. Clair prevented 1.37 goals and also made 14 passes. He has featured in all five games, recorded 11 saves, conceded four goals and registered three clean sheets (tied with the highest in the league). Next, he squares off against New York City FC.