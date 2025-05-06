Dayne St. Clair News: Secures clean sheet in win

St. Clair made three saves and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 3-0 victory over Austin FC.

St.Clair bounced back after allowing three goals in his last match by securing his sixth clean sheet of the season while making three saves. The goalkeeper has had an incredible start to the season as he's only allowed a goal in four out of 10 games this season. Next, he'll face off against Inter Miami, a team with 20 goals in 10 games.