Dayne St. Clair News: Two saves in loss

St. Clair registered two saves and allowed three goals in Sunday's 3-1 loss to Vancouver Whitecaps FC.

St. Clair faced five shots during Sunday's loss and stopped two of them. It was a frustrating day for the goalkeeper, who would have wanted at least one of the goals back. Vancouver have been excellent to start the campaign though, and St. Clair will hope to bounce back against some less in-form opponents in the coming weeks.