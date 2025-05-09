Dayot Upamecano Injury: Likely back for Club World Cup

Upamecano (knee) was spotted back in training on Thursday doing light running as part of his rehabilitation process, suggesting he is unlikely to return this season and is instead targeting a comeback for the Club World Cup, according to Bild.

Upamecano has experienced a slowdown in his rehabilitation process in recent weeks. He was seen doing light running on Thursday despite appearing much closer to a return a few weeks ago from the knee injury he sustained while on international duty with France. He will likely target a return to full fitness for the Club World Cup in mid-June. Until then, Eric Dier has seen increased playing time in central defense.