Dean Henderson News: Concedes two goals

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Henderson recorded one save and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 4-2 victory versus Wolverhampton.

Henderson had to face three shots on net Tuesday and could only stop one, allowing two goals in the win. This ends his two straight matches with a clean sheet, remaining at 11 in 37 appearances this season. He will have a tough time seeing another in their season finale against Liverpool on Sunday.

Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace
