Dean Henderson News: Concedes two goals
Henderson recorded one save and allowed two goals in Tuesday's 4-2 victory versus Wolverhampton.
Henderson had to face three shots on net Tuesday and could only stop one, allowing two goals in the win. This ends his two straight matches with a clean sheet, remaining at 11 in 37 appearances this season. He will have a tough time seeing another in their season finale against Liverpool on Sunday.
