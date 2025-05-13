Fantasy Soccer
Dean Henderson News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 13, 2025 at 9:34am

Henderson made one save and allowed zero goals in Sunday's 2-0 win versus Tottenham Hotspur.

Henderson kept an easy clean sheet Sunday as Spurs only managed to put a single shot on target. It marked Henderson's 11th clean sheet of the season and his third where he made one or zero saves. Next up he faces Manchester City in the FA Cup Final on Saturday, followed by a favorable matchup versus Wolverhampton on Tuesday.

Dean Henderson
Crystal Palace
More Stats & News
