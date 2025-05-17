Fantasy Soccer
Dean Henderson News: Saves penalty in Cup win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Henderson registered six saves and stopped one penalty attempt to earn a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win over Manchester City.

Henderson was a major hero of Crystal Palace's FA Cup win Saturday, as the goalie stood out by making a penalty save in the 36th minute that would eventually lead to their win. This comes along with five other saves and a clean sheet. He will now look for a similar result when facing Wolves in league play on Tuesday.

Crystal Palace
