Dean Huijsen headshot

Dean Huijsen News: 12 clearances in loss to City

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Huijsen registered 12 clearances and one interception in Tuesday's 3-1 defeat to Manchester City. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 36th minute.

Huijsen produced 12 clearances, a block and an interception Tuesday, but he was uncharacteristically quiet in midfield and attacking actions; he engaged in just three duels winning one. From 31 appearances he has contributed to seven clean sheets, netted three and produced an assist. The highly rated defender has been confirmed as moving to Real Madrid next season.

