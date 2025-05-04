Dean Huijsen News: Heads goal in win over Gunners

Huijsen scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-1 win versus Arsenal.

Huijsen demonstrated his versatility as a central defender who can also get onto the scoresheet Saturday, he scored through a well-executed header with his only shot on target. In midfield and defensive duties he won two of the three duels he engaged in, executed three clearances and produced a block. From 29 appearances (24 starts) he has contributed to seven clean sheets with his recent form being sharp; from the Cherries last five matches he has found the net, produced an assist and helped deliver two clean sheets.