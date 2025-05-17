Dean Huijsen News: Real Madrid bound

Huijsen is set to join Real Madrid from Bournemouth, accoridng to his new club.

Huijsen is seeing the end of his days with the Cherries this season, with the young defender now set to join Real Madrid at the end of the campaign. This is a huge move for the defender, as he is joining the ranks of a premier club at a young age. He will now be linked to the club for the next five seasons, hoping to make a name for himself early and work into starting time with new manager Xabi Alonso.