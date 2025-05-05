Fantasy Soccer
DeAndre Yedlin headshot

DeAndre Yedlin News: Creates four chances Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 5, 2025

Yedlin generated five tackles (four won) and four clearances in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against New York City FC.

Yedlin created a season-high four chances Sunday, the same amount he created in his last nine matches combined. Although that did not result in any assists, it's a good sign that he can still be productive on the attack. On the defensive end he won four tackles, made four clearances, blocked one shot and won five duels in his full 90 minutes of action.

DeAndre Yedlin
FC Cincinnati
