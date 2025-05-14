Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
DeAndre Yedlin headshot

DeAndre Yedlin News: Fortunate assist at Toronto

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2025

Yedlin assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Toronto FC.

Concerning the Cincinnati club's goal, Yedlin sent a through ball to Kevin Denkey out wide. He dribbled from outside to inside Toronto FC's penalty box, doing all the work for his scoring effort. Because of it, Yedlin's 2025 assists have doubled from one to two.

DeAndre Yedlin
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now