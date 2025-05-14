DeAndre Yedlin News: Fortunate assist at Toronto

Yedlin assisted once to go with one shot (one on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and two chances created in Wednesday's 1-0 win versus Toronto FC.

Concerning the Cincinnati club's goal, Yedlin sent a through ball to Kevin Denkey out wide. He dribbled from outside to inside Toronto FC's penalty box, doing all the work for his scoring effort. Because of it, Yedlin's 2025 assists have doubled from one to two.