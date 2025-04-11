Fantasy Soccer
Declan Rice headshot

Declan Rice Injury: Avoids injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Rice (foot) is fit and available for Saturday's clash with Brentford, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "With Dec and Bukayo, they're both fit. So it was just a matter of two kicks and they recovered well, so they are available for tomorrow."

Rice had a day for the ages against Real Madrid, scoring a pair of brilliant free kicks before an injury forced him off. Thankfully for Arsenal it's not a serious concern and the midfielder is fully fit and ready to go for Saturday's showdown with Brentford.

Declan Rice
Arsenal
