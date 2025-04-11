Declan Rice Injury: Avoids injury

Rice (foot) is fit and available for Saturday's clash with Brentford, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "With Dec and Bukayo, they're both fit. So it was just a matter of two kicks and they recovered well, so they are available for tomorrow."

Rice had a day for the ages against Real Madrid, scoring a pair of brilliant free kicks before an injury forced him off. Thankfully for Arsenal it's not a serious concern and the midfielder is fully fit and ready to go for Saturday's showdown with Brentford.