Declan Rice Injury: Suffers hip injury

Rice is dealing with a hip injury that kept him out of training ahead of Sunday's clash against Liverpool and is casting doubt on his availability against Newcastle on Sunday since "it doesn't look good" according to his coach. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of the injury and whether he can be in the match squad. If not, Jorginho could see increased playing time in midfield for that game.