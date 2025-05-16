Fantasy Soccer
Declan Rice headshot

Declan Rice Injury: Uncertain against Newcastle

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 16, 2025

Rice (hip) is a doubt for Sunday's clash with Newcastle, according to manager Mikel Arteta. "They've done parts of the session, not a complete session, so we're going to have to wait and see tomorrow if they can deal with things that they haven't done because they weren't ready to that at the end of the week."

Rice is in doubt for Sunday's clash after picking up a hip injury that was originally feared to be a serious issue. With just two matches left in the Premier League it wouldn't be a surprise if Rice isn't rushed back with little left to play for. Jorginho would be in for a larger role if Rice misses more time.

Declan Rice
Arsenal
