Declan Rice News: Goal in stellar showing

Rice scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (none accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 loss against AFC Bournemouth.

Rice exhibited his current stellar form Saturday. He was challenging all over the field, winning seven of the nine duels he engaged in, making three tackles and engaging in an interception. His main contribution was netting an excellent goal, Arsenal's sole strike, and he was subbed after 74 minutes undoubtedly to rest him for the Gunners key Champions League game mid-week. The English international has now produced two assists and a goal from his last four EPL matches.