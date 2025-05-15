Fantasy Soccer
Deiver Andres Machado headshot

Deiver Andres Machado Injury: Out with adductor injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 15, 2025

Machado (groin) is out of Saturday's clash against Monaco due to an injury, coach Will Still said in the press conference.

Machado is dealing with an adductor injury and is out for the final game of the season against the Monegasques on Saturday. He will be assessed in the coming days to determine the extent of his injury and to plan a return for the pre-season in order to be fully fit and ready for the next campaign.

Deiver Andres Machado
Lens
