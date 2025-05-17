Fantasy Soccer
Dejan Joveljic headshot

Dejan Joveljic News: Not in squad Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 17, 2025

Joveljic will miss Saturday's trip to San Diego due to the birth of his child, according to the team.

Joveljic is inactive for the first time in the current campaign, although he shouldn't be out for too long given the nature of his absence. The striker led his side with six goals and added one assist over his first 13 games of the season. Santiago Munoz is making his first start for the club in Joveljic's place.

Dejan Joveljic
Sporting Kansas City
