Sorare MLS: Deke's Diamonds GW 3

This article is part of our Sorare series.

We're back! While we still have the Leagues Cup Final and third-place match, league play is back in full swing, and so are Deke's Diamonds. We enter the late stages of the regular season, with every team still hanging on to at least a sliver of playoff hope. MLS prices are low, and I was shocked to see some of the players I could fit in the value section. You could argue that almost all players are now value players, so instead of two different tiers, I am including all of them in the same one. Let's dive back in!

Sorare GW 3 // MLS Week 23

Let's start this game week by using the RotoWire Cheatsheets to see the best matchups.

Real Salt Lake 68.69% vs. San Jose Earthquakes Houston Dynamo 56.96% vs. Toronto FC Portland Timbers 56.21% vs. St. Louis City SC NYCFC 56.04% vs. Chicago Fire LA Galaxy 54.73% vs. Atlanta United

Note: Prices are for limited cards as of Thursday, August 21. The scarcities are Limited (/1000), Rare (/100), Super Rare (/10), and Unique (1/1).

Goalkeepers

Steve Clark (HOU) vs. Toronto FC Classic: $2.56 In-Season: $3.38



I know the MLS season is winding down, but Steve Clark's price seems criminal. Clark has a team option for next season, and I would be surprised if Houston didn't pick it up. He's in a nice home matchup against a Toronto side dealing with some injuries. Federico Bernardeschi (should be good to go) and Lorenzo Insigne (some doubt if he starts) have slight knocks and won't be 100%. Houston has the best clean sheet implied odds on the slate at 37.45%, making Clark a superb value.

Kristijan Kahlina (CLT) vs. New York Red Bulls Classic: $9.76 In-Season: $12.19



While the New York Red Bulls aren't the best matchup, Charlotte has been outstanding at home this season, conceding ten goals in 12 matches. Charlotte has the easiest schedule in MLS to close out the season and should provide some upside performances. I love the idea of putting together an in-season Charlotte stack that should yield enough returns to cover the initial cost over the last nine matches.

Honorable Mention: Joe Willis (NSH) $3.14/$3.90 vs. Austin; Matt Freese (NYC) $11.90/$13.29 vs. Chicago; Maarten Paes (DAL) $7.88/$8.30 at DC; John McCarthy (LAG) $5.53/$7.48

Defenders

Walker Zimmerman (NSH) vs. Austin FC Classic: $2.08 In-Season: $3.65



One of the few defensive designated players in MLS, Zimmerman should return to Nashville's starting lineup after spending time with the US Olympic team. As I've written all season, the defender options are sparse outside of Kai Wagner. With Europe back in full swing, I highly suggest finding defensive stacks to play with your MLS midfielders and forwards. This weekend, Zimmerman is in a good home matchup and has the upside to score 80+ points with a decisive action. A Joe Willis/Walker Zimmerman defensive stack is sneaky good this weekend.

Franco Escobar (HOU) vs. Toronto FC Classic: $1.35 In-Season: $2.40



I like Houston's entire backline against Toronto. Escobar gets the slight nod due to his recent form, scoring 94.34 (59.34 AA!) and 86.16 in his last two appearances. Micael, Erik Sviatchenko, and Griffin Dorsey would be my next favorites (in that order). Escobar has a rare mix of great AA coming from the left back position that you don't see in MLS (outside of Kai Wagner). Escobar is capable of another upside performance in this matchup.

Honorable Mention: Micael (HOU) $1.78/$2.30 vs. Toronto FC; Erik Sviatchenko (HOU) $0.63/$0.94 vs. Toronto FC; Adilson Malanda (CLT) $0.85/$1.52 vs. RBNY; Jordi Alba (MIA) $7.30/$8.40 vs. FC Cincinnati

Midfielders

Riqui Puig (LAG) vs. Atlanta United Classic: $25.93 In-Season: $38.35



With guys like Evander and Luciano Acosta dealing with injuries, Riqui Puig takes center stage in arguably the best matchup of the season for the Galaxy (outside of maybe San Jose). I would be shocked if Puig didn't have a decisive on Saturday. Of all MLS players, Puig has the highest ceiling this weekend.

Hector Herrera (HOU) vs. Toronto FC Classic: $6.49 In-Season: No mints



Herrera has gone under the radar since returning from injury this season. He's been steady as ever with his worst outing in his last 15 starts, still producing 46 points. In this matchup, you can expect 30+ AA with a chance at a decisive. A Houston stack this weekend with a high-caliber forward could be podium-hunting.

Honorable Mention: Amine Bassi (HOU) $2.15 vs. Toronto FC; Santiago Moreno (POR) $6.31/$13.14 vs. St. Louis; Martin Ojeda (ORL) $2.77/$2.63 at Sporting KC; Mateusz Klich (DC) $1.10/$1.67 vs. Dallas; Santiago Rodriguez (NYC) $6.58/$9.20 vs. Chicago

Forwards

Cristian Arango (RSL) vs. San Jose

With Andres Gomez moving to Europe, Chicho will have to shoulder an even bigger load for RSL. Per the implied odds, Arango has a 62.26% chance to score, which is by far the best on the slate. Like Puig, it's tough to see Arango without a decisive on Saturday.

Joseph Paintsil (LAG) vs. Atlanta United

I will roll out a Paintsil/Puig combo this weekend in my priority Challenger lineup. Dejan Joveljic could appear off the bench, but Paintsil will likely be in the false nine role for at least another match. Like Puig, it's tough to see Paintsil being left off the scoresheet when the Galaxy are projected to score 2.15 goals.

Honorable Mention: Christian Benteke (DC) $5.66/$7.43 vs. Dallas; Jonathan Rodriguez (POR) $5.35 vs. St. Louis

Favorite Lineup

Courtesy of the SorareData Concept Builder

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Deke Mathews plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: DraftKings: dm734593.