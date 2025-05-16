Dejan Joveljic News: Scores equalizer in 2-2 draw

Joveljic scored one goal to go with five shots (four on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-2 draw against St. Louis City SC.

Joveljic scored the goal to make it 2-2 when he headed home Magomed-Shapi Suleymanov in the 77th minute from a free-kick. This is the forward's sixth goal of the season in his first year at Sporting Kansas City, having scored 21 for LA Galaxy last season. In this game, it was his second time of the year with five or more shots and also four shots on target. He also created a chance in the game for the first time in the last three matches.