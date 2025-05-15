Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Out at least a "few months"

Kulusevski (knee) is looking at a decent spell out due to his surgery and will be unlikely to be ready at the start of the campaign, accoridng to manager Ange Postecoglou. "He's had surgery and it will put him out at least for a few months. We'll see. I've only got basic information in terms of recovery, but it will certainly put him out for a while."

