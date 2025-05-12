Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Should be ok after knock

Kulusevski was forced off in the 19th minute of Sunday's 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace due to a knock. He should be okay moving forward, coach Ange Postecoglou said in a press conference. "He should be okay, just talking to him after. The medical team are not too concerned with him, more of a knock than anything else, so we're hoping he should be okay."

Kulusevski suffered a knock early in the game on Sunday and was forced off as he could not continue. Tottenham's medical team is not too concerned about him. He was likely substituted as a precaution since Spurs are not playing for anything in the Premier League and the main focus is the Europa League final against Manchester United on May. 21.