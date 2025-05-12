Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Should be ok after knock
Kulusevski was forced off in the 19th minute of Sunday's 2-0 loss against Crystal Palace due to a knock. He should be okay moving forward, coach Ange Postecoglou said in a press conference. "He should be okay, just talking to him after. The medical team are not too concerned with him, more of a knock than anything else, so we're hoping he should be okay."
Kulusevski suffered a knock early in the game on Sunday and was forced off as he could not continue. Tottenham's medical team is not too concerned about him. He was likely substituted as a precaution since Spurs are not playing for anything in the Premier League and the main focus is the Europa League final against Manchester United on May. 21.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now