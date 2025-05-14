Dejan Kulusevski Injury: Undergoes patella surgery

Kulusevski has undergone patella surgery and is set to miss around the next seven months while recovering, according to his club.

Kulusevski has been confirmed to have suffered a patella injury in the club's last outing, with the injury serious enough that he underwent surgery Wednesday. This is tough for the attacker, as he will be sidelined for around seven months due to the injury, not returning until December or January of next season. He started in their last three games, so this will force a change to end the season, with Mathys Tel and Wilson Odobert likely to see more time due to his absence. He ends his season scoring seven goals and bagging four assists in 32 appearances (27 starts).