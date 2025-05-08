Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Dejan Kulusevski headshot

Dejan Kulusevski News: Assists in Thursday's win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 8, 2025 at 4:26pm

Kulusevski assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-0 win against Glimt.

Kulusevski assisted Pedro Porro's strike in the 69th minute, a goal which secured Spurs' place in the Europa League Final. Kulusevski started in attacking midfield in place of the injured James Maddison (knee). He did not light up the stat sheet, but Spurs spent most of the match defending a Glimt attack trying to get back in the match. He played well on the defensive end too as he won two tackles, intercepted two passes, made two clearances and won three duels in the clean sheet.

Dejan Kulusevski
Tottenham Hotspur
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now