Dejan Kulusevski News: Assists in Thursday's win

Kulusevski assisted once to go with three crosses (zero accurate) and one chance created in Thursday's 2-0 win against Glimt.

Kulusevski assisted Pedro Porro's strike in the 69th minute, a goal which secured Spurs' place in the Europa League Final. Kulusevski started in attacking midfield in place of the injured James Maddison (knee). He did not light up the stat sheet, but Spurs spent most of the match defending a Glimt attack trying to get back in the match. He played well on the defensive end too as he won two tackles, intercepted two passes, made two clearances and won three duels in the clean sheet.