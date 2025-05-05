Dejan Kulusevski News: Quiet in Sunday's draw
Kulusevski had one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against West Ham United.
Kulusevski was in the starting XI Sunday but did not make much of an impact. He did not take a shot or record an accurate cross, and created just one chance. He has not been very productive in his six appearances (including Europa League) since returning from a month-long foot injury. With major questions still surrounding James Maddison's (knee) health, Kulusevski could draw another start in Thursday's massive match at Glimt.
