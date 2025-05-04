DeJuan Jones News: Assists twice in victory

Jones assisted twice to go with three chances created in Saturday's 4-1 win over Portland Timbers.

Jones was excellent in his side's attacks down the right flank, setting up the first and third goals of the match with short passes in the 16th and 27th minutes, respectively. The assists raised his total to three in seven appearances, while the three chances created tied his season-high mark. It was his first start in the last five game weeks, as he took over the wing-back position that was freed up by Cristian Espinoza's move to attacking midfield.